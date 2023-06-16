11,662 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.