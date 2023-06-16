127,055 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

