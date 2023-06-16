12,763 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQI stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.