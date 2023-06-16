14,216 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. KLA makes up about 2.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $472.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.