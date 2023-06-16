15,000 Shares in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU) Bought by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1,578.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADALU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

