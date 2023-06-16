15,554 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

