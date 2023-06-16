15,794 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

