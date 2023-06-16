16,272 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

