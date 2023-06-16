1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
