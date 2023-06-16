1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

