1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $54,999.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $54,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

