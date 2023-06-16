1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $54,999.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $54,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.47.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
