1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells $20,098.40 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $20,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,378.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

