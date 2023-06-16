202,191 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,983,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,717,000 after buying an additional 341,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.