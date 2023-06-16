3,227 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Acquired by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GEHCV traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

