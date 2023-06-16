32,411 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.82. 177,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

