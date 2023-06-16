3,907 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

