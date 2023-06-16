3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 461,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

