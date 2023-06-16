4,050 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

