4,683 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

