5,162 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

ARW stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $140.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

