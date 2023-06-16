5,759 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

