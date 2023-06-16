601,932 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after buying an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,502,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,383,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPAB opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.