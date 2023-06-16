6,592 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.