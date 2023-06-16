70,978 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.10% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

