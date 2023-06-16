73,015 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

