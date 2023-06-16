8,182 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.