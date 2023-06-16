8,772 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

STX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

