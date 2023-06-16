888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.67

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.67 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 120.51 ($1.51). 888 shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 3,200,262 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

888 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.81) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

888 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.

Insider Activity

888 Company Profile

In other news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,519.52). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($85,085.09). Also, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,519.52). Company insiders own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

