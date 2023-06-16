888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.67

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.67 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 120.51 ($1.51). 888 shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 3,200,262 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
888 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.81) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
888 Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.
Insider Activity
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
Featured Articles
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.