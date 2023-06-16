89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETNB. Bank of America lifted their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ETNB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of 89bio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

