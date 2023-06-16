9,297 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

