Aaron Akerman Sells 20,772 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Immersion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Articles

