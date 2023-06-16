AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 1,217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,586.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.
About AB SKF (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.