AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 1,217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,586.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

