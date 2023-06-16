ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.26 million and $2,771.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002146 USD and is up 28.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,867.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

