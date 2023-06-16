ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,241.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000024 USD and is up 11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,928.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

