ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.57 million and $2,470.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,471.71 or 1.00041881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000024 USD and is up 11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,928.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

