Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Up 0.3%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 559.59 ($7.00). Approximately 54,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 62,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($6.98).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of £312.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6,187.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

