Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 922,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 619,857 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.36.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -48.98%.

Insider Activity at Absolute Software

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 1,471.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, finance, government, healthcare, legal, professional services, public safety, transportation, and utilities.

