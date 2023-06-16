Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 149,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 106,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

