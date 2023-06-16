Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

