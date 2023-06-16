ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 477,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 728,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.