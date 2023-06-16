Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acme United by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

