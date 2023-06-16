Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.13 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

