Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,938 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,829,000 after acquiring an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

