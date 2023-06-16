Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 971,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

