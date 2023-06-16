Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

