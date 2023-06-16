Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,601 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Safety Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,707,590.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,707,590.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 202.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

