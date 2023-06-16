Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Independent Bank comprises about 0.9% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

