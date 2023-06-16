Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

