Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

