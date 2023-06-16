Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.